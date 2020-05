MAMAMOO's Moon Byul is ready to turn a new leaf with her new solo album 'MOON'.

The talented idol and artist revealed a gorgeous teaser image as well as the tracklist for her upcoming release. Fans will be treated to nine tracks on the album, including a title track titled "Absence". It appears as though Moon Byul also participated in writing lyrics for four songs, including the title track.

Stay tuned for more news regarding Moon Byul's solo release.

