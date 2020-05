GWSN will start promoting with their follow-up song.

They'll be performing "Wonderboy, the Aerialist" starting from 'The Show' on May 26th. They'll perform it until all week until 'Inkigayo' on May 31st, and then wrap up 'The Keys' promotions.

Fans have loved "Wonderboy, the Aerialist" which is a pop-jazz track inspired by Paul Auster's 'Mr. Vertigo'. Because of all the support for the song, GWSN will be giving back to their fans by performing it for a week.