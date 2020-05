G-Dragon's new CF for Chinese beverage brand Nongfu Springs shows him reminiscing about his career and his art.

GD's new TVC for Nongfu Springs 😍 with eng subs (credit to @smilingears0522 in IG)



"I painted 100 and tore up 99" 😭 pic.twitter.com/KA5oh9w0pA — Kristine (@Kristine_GD) May 20, 2020

The wildly popular artist is seen making art and noticeably talks about how he wants to express himself through new music, saying he made "100 but tore up 99", illustrating his dedication to his craft.

