Former Wanna One member Park Ji Hoon is bringing fans into summer with his latest MV teaser for his upcoming song "WING".

The teaser video, which was released earlier today on V Live, shows the solo star driving in the desert as an upbeat track grooves in the background. Fans are excited to see Park Ji Hoon make his solo comeback.

Check out the video above and stay tuned for more news regarding the song's release.