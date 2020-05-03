0

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

Fans notice NCT Dream's Jaemin making rare mistakes on stage, leave mixed reactions in comments

AKP STAFF

After becoming involved in online community dating rumors earlier this week, netizens noticed NCT Dream member Jaemin making some rare mistakes on stage, during a recent recording for the group's "Ridin'" comeback stage. 

One netizen pointed out, "He rarely ever makes mistakes on stage, but this time he made mistakes on both songs... Twitter is still rampant with malicious comments, and I just feel bad for him..."

However, other netizens had mixed reactions after dating rumors from earlier this week, with comments like, "I mean sure it was his girlfriend who fudged up but honestly, he didn't do anything to earn applause either? The people who are the most hurt right now are his fans", "It's not just the dating, it's the timing. The fans were so fired up to set all kinds of records this comeback, and then that situation just poured ice cold water over everyone", "He's young, he's rich, he wears expensive luxury couple items with his pretty girlfriend, what's there to feel sorry for him about", etc. 

Others simply stated, "Criticize the dating, that's fair; but don't attack him as a person", "I mean after what he's probably been through in the last few days how can you blame him", "Dating isn't a bad thing, why are people getting so worked up...", "If you don't like him anymore than just leave quietly and let the fans who just want to see him on stage do what they do in peace", "If you're a fan shouldn't you be happy for him... celebs are just regular people too", and more. 

Did you catch NCT Dream's comeback stages on this week's music programs?

  1. Jaemin
  2. NCT Dream
3 3,834 Share Be the first to vote

4

paluten187erz766 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Everybody makes mistakes its human. Leave the poor boy alone, in a relationship or not he doesn't deserve any hate just like others

Share

0

keylover0923219 pts 1 minute ago 0
1 minute ago

Does being young and rich exempt you from having feelings? I don't know how people attack celebrities and then say "well they're rich and wear expensive things" like okay..? They can still get hurt by malicious comments, they ARE still human beings

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
18 hours ago   40   26,454
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi is coming back soon
18 hours ago   40   26,454

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND