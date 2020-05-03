Fans notice NCT Dream's Jaemin making rare mistakes on stage, leave mixed reactions in comments

After becoming involved in online community dating rumors earlier this week, netizens noticed NCT Dream member Jaemin making some rare mistakes on stage, during a recent recording for the group's "Ridin'" comeback stage.

One netizen pointed out, "He rarely ever makes mistakes on stage, but this time he made mistakes on both songs... Twitter is still rampant with malicious comments, and I just feel bad for him..."

However, other netizens had mixed reactions after dating rumors from earlier this week, with comments like, "I mean sure it was his girlfriend who fudged up but honestly, he didn't do anything to earn applause either? The people who are the most hurt right now are his fans", "It's not just the dating, it's the timing. The fans were so fired up to set all kinds of records this comeback, and then that situation just poured ice cold water over everyone", "He's young, he's rich, he wears expensive luxury couple items with his pretty girlfriend, what's there to feel sorry for him about", etc.

Others simply stated, "Criticize the dating, that's fair; but don't attack him as a person", "I mean after what he's probably been through in the last few days how can you blame him", "Dating isn't a bad thing, why are people getting so worked up...", "If you don't like him anymore than just leave quietly and let the fans who just want to see him on stage do what they do in peace", "If you're a fan shouldn't you be happy for him... celebs are just regular people too", and more.

Did you catch NCT Dream's comeback stages on this week's music programs?