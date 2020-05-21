Fans cross their fingers for an Agust D comeback as Big Hit Entertainment releases a D-2 teaser for mysterious upcoming release

Fans are crossing their fingers in anticipation that Big Hit Entertainment's new mysterious release will be the return of BTS member SUGA as solo artist AGUST D.

The label has been driving fans to a frenzy after releasing a series of mysterious teaser images that people think show images of SUGA as Agust D in the background. With only two days left till the drop date, fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation to see what is in store.

Are you excited to see what Big Hit Entertainment has planned?