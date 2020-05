Big Hit Entertainment has finally given fans a clearer clue regarding their mysterious teaser images and fans think they know what the images mean!

The powerhouse label uploaded their newest teaser image showing a faceless figure blurred in the background. Fans are speculating that the teasers are indicating BTS member SUGA's comeback under his solo artist name Agust D, saying:

IT'S AGUST D2. IN THE AGUST D MV YOONGI IS TIED UP AND TRYING TO ESCAPE. THE FIGURE IN THE PIC IS ALSO TIED UP ????? pic.twitter.com/D3Y4stzHdc — [AGUST D]🍜⁷ (@GraceMinYoongi) May 20, 2020

It looks like yoongi but he said Agust D 2 isn’t gonna be ready for a while?? pic.twitter.com/spQBpRXHg6 — ♥︎⁷ (@DI0RVANTE) May 20, 2020

The person looks like his tied up then I went to check on agust d.....it starts with yoongi tied up😳🤡 pic.twitter.com/ROF58lia72 — ⟭⟬𝗬𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗵⁷𖧵⁵💕 (@tae_4_gguk) May 20, 2020

What do you think?