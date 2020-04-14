WINNER's Song Min Ho says Kim Jin Woo cried during call from basic training

WINNER's Song Min Ho says Kim Jin Woo cried during a call from basic training for his military service.



Kim Jin Woo officially enlisted for his mandatory military duties on April 2, and on the April 14th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon and Song Min Ho featured as guests. With Kim Jin Woo's enlistment and Lee Seung Hoon's upcoming enlistment, the two WINNER members spoke up on the topic.



When DJ Kim Shin Young asked if Kim Jin Woo contacted them during basic training, Song Min Ho revealed, "He could only call for exactly 5 minutes. He said that it was really tiring and actually cried." Kang Seung Yoon said, "Excuse me, I said a bit ago that Jin Woo hyung was doing well. If you say he cried, how do you think our fans will feel?"



Song Min Ho then added, "I was thoughtless. Jin Woo hyung said he couldn't get used to it." Kang Seung Yoon expressed, "It must be because the environment is so different than what he's used to."