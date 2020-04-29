Seventeen's DK cries on livestream after being overcome with emotions of gratitude towards fans

Seventeen's DK teared up while expressing his gratitude towards fans on V-Live.

[rough trans]



⚔️: im just really thankful.. im not having a tough time im really grateful that i am able to be ur source of strength.. all ur kind words im thankful for that too. i didnt know i was gonna cry i feel weird why m i crying i hope my members arent listening to this pic.twitter.com/hzsSaC9ASD — joy // nsfr (@_lililiyabbay) April 29, 2020

During the V-Live, Carats were telling DK how thankful they are and how much they appreciate him, which made him emotional. In the audio clip, DK states: "Thank you. I'm sorry. It's just... I'm so grateful. I'm not having a hard time. It's just because I'm grateful. Just that I can be a source of strength for you is something I'm grateful for. And that you're saying all these nice things... I'm so thankful. I think I'm getting more comfort than I'm giving you so I'm sorry and thankful. Ah, I didn't know I was going to cry. It's strange. Why am I crying? I wish my members didn't listen to this."





