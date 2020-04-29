14

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

Seventeen's DK cries on livestream after being overcome with emotions of gratitude towards fans

Seventeen's DK teared up while expressing his gratitude towards fans on V-Live

During the V-Live, Carats were telling DK how thankful they are and how much they appreciate him, which made him emotional. In the audio clip, DK states: "Thank you. I'm sorry. It's just... I'm so grateful. I'm not having a hard time. It's just because I'm grateful. Just that I can be a source of strength for you is something I'm grateful for. And that you're saying all these nice things... I'm so thankful. I think I'm getting more comfort than I'm giving you so I'm sorry and thankful. Ah, I didn't know I was going to cry. It's strange. Why am I crying? I wish my members didn't listen to this." 


What do you think of this sweet message? 

myouuu1,081 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

Seokmin is such a pure, sincere ray of sunshine ❤️

