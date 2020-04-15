6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Park Yoochun appears in brother's Instagram update

Park Yoochun appeared in his brother's Instagram update.

Park Yoo Hwan, who is currently active as a streamer, uploaded a shot of the two brothers posing side by side in a selfie. Netizens are still giving the former idol a chilly reception due to his numerous scandals in the past. Comments include: 


"Reporter. Why are you writing about him?"

"Please f*** off."

"I guess he's decided to just take all the cursing."

"I really hate him."

"I guess he doesn't know how to be embarrassed." 


Do you think Park Yoochun will ever be forgiven by the general public? 

Mei_Matsumoto
17 minutes ago

Look at this creep......

lolkyeopta
12 minutes ago

shameless.

