Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Netizens wonder what happened to the BLACKPINK members' solo projects

Netizens are wondering what happened to the solo projects for the rest of BLACKPINK members as the 2020 year continues to grind on.

Although Jennie made her solo debut with "SOLO" in 2018, the other members have yet to get their own projects. YG promised that the other members would also get solo releases but did this not happen in 2019.

Netizens have noticed that fans have also sent a billboard truck to YG Entertainment's headquarters with the words "Solo project releases like you promised" written on the sign. 


Netizens have been commenting on this issue, saying: 

"Uh, is anything YG says believable? Just look at Kang Seung Yoon. He made his debut as a solo artist and only released solo digital singles in 2013. There were no solo albums after he joined WINNER."

"We’ve waited for Rose’s solo for over a year..."

"Why is YG hiding her (Rose's) talent? I have no clue what YG is doing."

"For real, YG needs to keep their promises."

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is preparing their upcoming album for release sometime in 2020. 

  BLACKPINK
jhopes-shadow 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

We can't even get frequent BP comebacks, I won't expect the girls to get their own solo projects anytime soon.

What I fear is anti OT4 stans hating on Jennie for being the only member to receive a solo!

2

Limerence 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

They only said it to shut Blinks up about their Jennie favoritism. Solos for the other girls were never in the pipeline.

