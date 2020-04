A Pink's Na-Eun and Eunji are the latest members to release their individual teasers for 'LOOK'.

The veteran idol group is gearing up for their 9th mini-album and these two popular members remind the public of how they've maintained their long careers. Both idols rock the duality of being cute and alluring in shots containing quirky and bohemian looks.

Check out all the teasers below and stay tuned for A Pink's comeback!