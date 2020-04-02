14

2

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

Netizens amused by the compiled average face of third-generation girl groups

AKP STAFF

Given the current Coronavirus lockdown, netizens are taking it upon themselves to find ways to amuse themselves and this viral community forum post has grown in popularity due to its interesting content.

The post, titled 'The Average Face of Third Generation Girl Groups' shows all the faces of each member averaged into one face. Red Velvet's compilation particularly gained a lot of attention due to the fact that their compilation looks exactly like member Irene! Netizen comments include: 

"Wow Red Velvet..."

"BLACKPINK's version weirdly shows all the members' features accurately."

"Red Velvet's one is an exact copy of Irene." 

Check out the rest below. Which is the most interesting to you?


TWICE

IZ*ONE


ITZY


BLACKPINK


Lovelyz



(G)I-DLE


MAMAMOO

Oh My Girl


Cosmic Girls 

LOONA


Momoland


