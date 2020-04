Natty is making her long-awaited debut with "New Thing" on May 7th.

The popular trainee is full of color and cuteness in her first debut teaser photos. Natty is seen smiling in colorful and kitschy jewelry while sporting two cute mini-buns. Fans are excited to see this powerhouse of talent make her way to the K-pop scene.

Stay tuned for more content from Natty as her debut date comes up!