Global fans state that G-Dragon believes Big Bang is still five members due to his recent updates

AKP STAFF

Big Bang G-Dragon's choice of decoration for his new luxurious 9 Billion KRW (7.3 million USD) apartment in Hannam made headlines, leading to global fans declaring that "Big Bang is still five members"

The global star uploaded a series of pictures to Instagram on April 25th when sharp-eyed fans noticed that a painting in G-Dragon's house, based on a photo he uploaded in 2016, included former member Seungri

The discovery has since led to speculation from fans, news headlines on the topic, as well as a trending Twitter hashtag according to news reports. Seungri has since left the group and industry after being implicated in the Burning Sun scandal and is currently serving in the military.

18

Hydromatic188 pts
55 minutes ago
I can't be the only one that thinks fans are reaching hard?

12

aaliyaha12 pts
48 minutes ago

Did he say it directly? Did he announce that what he thinks and believes? No so no one should assume and begin to be "disappointed" because nothing was said. Calm down. Dont start reaching for something you're not sure about.

