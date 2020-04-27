Global fans state that G-Dragon believes Big Bang is still five members due to his recent updates

Big Bang G-Dragon's choice of decoration for his new luxurious 9 Billion KRW (7.3 million USD) apartment in Hannam made headlines, leading to global fans declaring that "Big Bang is still five members".

The global star uploaded a series of pictures to Instagram on April 25th when sharp-eyed fans noticed that a painting in G-Dragon's house, based on a photo he uploaded in 2016, included former member Seungri.

The discovery has since led to speculation from fans, news headlines on the topic, as well as a trending Twitter hashtag according to news reports. Seungri has since left the group and industry after being implicated in the Burning Sun scandal and is currently serving in the military.

What do you think?