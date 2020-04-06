Nam Joo Hyuk signs with Management SOOP after leaving YG Entertainment; joins Gong Yoo, Gong Hyo Jin, and Suzy

Nam Joo Hyuk has signed with actors agency Management SOOP!



After speculation that he would be moving to the agency after his contract ends with YG Entertainment, Management SOOP confirmed the news through an official press release, stating the actor signed an exclusive contract on April 6 KST.





"Nam Joo Hyuk has shown his own charms in many areas and has built up a wide spectrum, and he is an actor who will continue to show many talents. We plan to help him show off his strengths, unlimited possibilities, and his ability as an actor," they added.



Meanwhile, other actors signed under Management SOOP include Jeon Do Yeon, Gong Yoo, Gong Hyo Jin, Suzy, Choi Woo Sik, Jung Yu Mi, Seo Hyun Jin, and Jeon So Ni.