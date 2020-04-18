Jung Da Eun claims the police concluded all drug investigations surrounding former MONSTA X member Wonho because she refused to testify

Jung Da Eun claimed the police concluded all drug investigations involving former MONSTA X member Wonho, thanks to her.

On April 18, Jung Da Eun tweeted the below tweets, which she subsequently deleted. In her first tweet, she says, "He was acquitted on the illegal drug (marijuana) usage because I refused to testify. How come you guys are not thankful for that."

She continued, "It's 100% true that Ho Seok was at Suwon Detention Center so why are you so triggered (proven during the police investigation). If getting sent to juvie and being granted probation after a deferred sentence is not a criminal, why would you call Seo Hee an ex-convict? She literally went through the exact same sentencing."

Netizens are speculating Wonho fans might have triggered Jung Da Eun after the idol announced his solo debut.

