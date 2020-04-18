15

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jung Da Eun claims the police concluded all drug investigations surrounding former MONSTA X member Wonho because she refused to testify

Jung Da Eun claimed the police concluded all drug investigations involving former MONSTA X member Wonho, thanks to her.

On April 18, Jung Da Eun tweeted the below tweets, which she subsequently deleted. In her first tweet, she says, "He was acquitted on the illegal drug (marijuana) usage because I refused to testify. How come you guys are not thankful for that." 

She continued, "It's 100% true that Ho Seok was at Suwon Detention Center so why are you so triggered (proven during the police investigation). If getting sent to juvie and being granted probation after a deferred sentence is not a criminal, why would you call Seo Hee an ex-convict? She literally went through the exact same sentencing." 

Netizens are speculating Wonho fans might have triggered Jung Da Eun after the idol announced his solo debut. 

What do you think?  

Nanami_Jardin660 pts 53 minutes ago 1
53 minutes ago

So...does she think she can make such a claim, not testify and police won't look into it and just go "well, she doesn't want to talk so he's innocent"? The difference between Wonho and Han Seo Hee is Wonho knows he messed up, admitted, apologized and reflected. Han Seo Hee tried to capitalize off her crime and showed no remorse or change. Let him live in peace, you salty hag.

markel9000551 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

Better title would be “Jung Da Eun clings on to any remaining relevancy she has”

