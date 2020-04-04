2

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AOMG teases a new 'top Korean singer' that's joined the label

A new artist is joining AOMG!

Simon DominicGRAYWoo Won Jae, and Code Kunst talked about the upcoming artist that will soon be revealed. The singer was not revealed, but the artists currently at the label said, "Their singing ability is at the top in Korea," "AOMG can proudly recommend this artist", "I'd have been jealous if they did better at another label that wasn't AOMG", and more.

Fans may remember that there were rumors Lee Hi would be joining the label last month. Do you think it could be her?

diadems-1,747 pts 43 minutes ago
43 minutes ago

Nope because fuck Jay Park.

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva5,277 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

I hope Lee Hi has joined AOMG. YG was a good place for her to get her name out there (she did want YG after all) but I don’t think YG had what it took to give her the promotions she deserved. She did small concerts and university appearances but she was never promoted how she should’ve been 😭

