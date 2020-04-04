AOMG teases a new 'top Korean singer' that's joined the label

A new artist is joining AOMG!

Simon Dominic, GRAY, Woo Won Jae, and Code Kunst talked about the upcoming artist that will soon be revealed. The singer was not revealed, but the artists currently at the label said, "Their singing ability is at the top in Korea," "AOMG can proudly recommend this artist", "I'd have been jealous if they did better at another label that wasn't AOMG", and more.

Fans may remember that there were rumors Lee Hi would be joining the label last month. Do you think it could be her?