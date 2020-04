Fans are remembering Jonghyun's legacy as they celebrate his birthday today.

Fans all around the world are using the hashtag #happyjonghyunday to remember the star who passed away in December of 2017. The former SHINee member was beloved as fans have been pouring out their affection for him, saying:

happy birthday bestest boy jjong,, i love you the mostest <3#HappyJonghyunDay pic.twitter.com/eA4IGENlxJ — payj ミ✭ ⁷ || happy jjong day 🦋 (@idyllictaemin) April 7, 2020

Happy Birthday to the one and only, Kim Jonghyun.



You are an absolute legend and your beautiful vocals are cherished.



You did well ♥️#HappyJonghyunDay pic.twitter.com/zq6i8QGbbg — Monbebe Entertainment (@MONBEBEnt) April 7, 2020

Happy Birthday Jjong 💖 Thank you for everything. #HappyJonghyunDay pic.twitter.com/Jm2122gEvr — On This Day in K-Pop (stay home) (@onthisdaykpop) April 7, 2020

Rest in peace, Jonghyun.