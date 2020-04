GOT7 artfully posed in units for their upcoming mini-album 'DYE'.



The popular idol group once again brought back a romantic visual language in the latest set of teaser images for the upcoming release. The concept is definitely raising anticipations as GOT7 treats fans with all their aesthetic teaser images. The title track of the upcoming mini-album is "Not by the Moon".

Check out the rest of the pictures below and stay tuned for the group's comeback on April 20th!