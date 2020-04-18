7

GOT7 to hold live premiere eve ahead of 'DYE' release

GOT7 will be live streaming the premiere eve ahead of 'DYE/ Not by the Moon' comeback!

On April 19 at midnight KST, the popular idol group dropped the final comeback promotion schedule on the group's official social media accounts. GOT7 will be live streaming the premiere eve on their V Live channel on April 19 at 8 PM KST. 

The album is set for release on April 20 at 6 PM KST, and the group will be once again hosting a live premiere event 2 hours after the release at 8 PM KST. 

Stay tuned! Are you excited about their comeback? 

n2th128 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

I'm so ready!!

kaow_neaw102 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Ready! I am tired of the coronavirus lockdown.

