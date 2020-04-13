36

TWICE's Jihyo to be on the May print cover of Allure magazine

TWICE's Jihyo will be on the cover of Allure magazine's May edition.

The cover was released earlier today and shows Jihyo posing beautifully in a white lace outfit and bold makeup look. She also participated in an interview where she talked about her career, TWICE, and her journey as an artist. The in-depth interview takes fans on an intimate journey with Jihyo as the piece uncovers her roots and inspirations. Allure also included a piece in which all the members of TWICE were interviewed. The girls also took part in a beauty shoot as well. 

In the interview, Jihyo mentions her love for League of Legends and said, "I’m always tense and cautious about how people see me. But when I’m playing online games, nobody can judge me through the screen."

I read the interview. I feel bad that she feels so tense in public because of public opinions

