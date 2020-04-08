Facts you might have not known about Kang Daniel in celebration of his 'Cyan' comeback

After announcing that he would go on a temporary hiatus to seek treatment for depression and panic disorder, Kang Daniel made a comeback back on March 24 with his first mini-album ‘Cyan.’ Check out some fun facts about Kang Daniel in celebration of his comeback!

1. Kang Daniel has ranked as the most popular idol for 107 consecutive weeks, surpassing many other incredibly popular idols.

2. Kang Daniel’s original name wasn’t Daniel. In fact, his birth name was actually Euigeon. Because people found it hard to pronounce, he changed his name to Daniel.

3. Kang Daniel loves ramen and jelly candies (gummies) with a passion. He makes sure to bring multiple bags of both with him wherever he goes.

4. Kang Daniel was never actually the center for any of the competition performances on ‘Produce 101: Season 2.’ It wasn't until the final performances that he became center.

5. Kang Daniel has the highest total view count out of all four seasons of the ‘Produce’ series at 1,578,837 votes.