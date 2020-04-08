5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Park Myung Soo expresses that he misses HaHa

Park Myung Soo expressed that he missed his former fellow 'Infinite Challenge' member HaHa.

On April 7th, HaHa uploaded a post on Instagram wishing 'Running Man' cast member Jeon So Min a happy birthday. However, netizens noticed a comment from Park Myung Soo under the post that read: "I miss you. HaHa. It's really hard to get in contact with you." 


HaHa replied: "You have to contact me in order to reach me hyung. But I miss you too!"



Netizens found the interaction touching and amusing, noting that they were like two characters in a sitcom. 

