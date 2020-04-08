Park Myung Soo expresses that he misses HaHa

Park Myung Soo expressed that he missed his former fellow 'Infinite Challenge' member HaHa.

On April 7th, HaHa uploaded a post on Instagram wishing 'Running Man' cast member Jeon So Min a happy birthday. However, netizens noticed a comment from Park Myung Soo under the post that read: "I miss you. HaHa. It's really hard to get in contact with you."





HaHa replied: "You have to contact me in order to reach me hyung. But I miss you too!"







Netizens found the interaction touching and amusing, noting that they were like two characters in a sitcom.



