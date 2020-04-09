MONSTA X's Kihyun sings 'Again Spring' for 'Welcome' OST

MONSTA X's Kihyun is the voice behind "Again Spring" for the 'Welcome' OST!
The music video features footage of Kihyun in the studio as well as scenes between cat-human Hong Jo (played by L) and his caretaker Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun). "Again Spring" is a ballad with rock and orchestral elements about trying to live life without someone you miss.
Listen to Kihyun's "Again Spring" above! Do you recognize it from 'Welcome'?
