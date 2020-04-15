116-year-old grandmother participates in all elections since the founding of the Republic of Korea

Park Myung Soon, a 116-year-old woman born on August 7th, 1903, participated in the 21st National Assembly election on April 15.

She has been alive since the establishment of the Republic of Korea on August 15, 1948, and voted in all direct elections since then. She showed up for the 21st National Assembly election in a wheelchair and was covered in protective gear in the midst of the virus outbreak and used her thumb to vote.



After voting, Park Myung Soon received an outpouring of support from the public who hoped that she would be healthy enough to participate in the next election as well.