Lee Min Ho travels across dimensions to find Kim Go Eun in 2nd teaser clip for SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch'

SBS's upcoming blockbuster fantasy-romance 'The King: Eternal Monarch' has recently released its 2nd teaser clip, painting a complex plot between lead actor Lee Min Ho and lead actress Kim Go Eun!

Set to premiere some time this April, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' is the newest project by hit scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook of 'Secret Garden', 'The Lonely and Great God', 'Mister Sunshine', etc. The story tells the story of a king with the power to travel across different dimensions, and his fateful encounter with a detective.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of a mysterious king from another dimension, Lee Gon. Kim Go Eun plays the role of a hardworking, sometimes cynical detective, Jung Tae Eul. Watch these two stars and their first cross-dimensional encounter in a 2nd teaser for 'The King: Eternal Monarch', below!



