Taeyeon shares a family photo as her first Instagram update since her father's passing, leaves heartfelt letter

On March 13, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon returned to Instagram with her first update since her father's passing, back on March 9.

The idol shared a heartwarming photo of her and her parents together, accompanied by a letter dedicated to her loved ones including her family, her fans, and more.

Read Taeyeon's message below:



"I wanted to send my deepest thanks toward so many of you who celebrated with me, and comforted me, on March 9, 2020. More people than I could fathom in numbers reached me with their warmth and kindness. I will embrace all of your love and comfort inside me and continue to live.



To those of you who came to be by my side in a heartbeat even from far away, and to those who sent your condolences from far away.. I hope you will all understand that I am thankful to each and every one, even though it is difficult for me to thank everyone personally.



I think that March 9 will remain a day that my family and I will never forget. My father was with me since the first day that I first started music when I was younger. He would be ready before me and turn the car ignition on to bring his daughter to the right place. Even now, I'm sure that he is somewhere, taking initiative first for all of us. I trust that he's watching over us from a very good place.



Lastly, I want to thank all of those who worried for me and did your best for me by my side, and Dad! Taeyeon loves you very very much."

Meanwhile, the release of Taeyeon's newest digital single "Happy" has been postponed until further notice.