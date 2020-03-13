9

Taeyeon shares a family photo as her first Instagram update since her father's passing, leaves heartfelt letter

On March 13, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon returned to Instagram with her first update since her father's passing, back on March 9. 

The idol shared a heartwarming photo of her and her parents together, accompanied by a letter dedicated to her loved ones including her family, her fans, and more. 

Read Taeyeon's message below:

"I wanted to send my deepest thanks toward so many of you who celebrated with me, and comforted me, on March 9, 2020. More people than I could fathom in numbers reached me with their warmth and kindness. I will embrace all of your love and comfort inside me and continue to live. 

To those of you who came to be by my side in a heartbeat even from far away, and to those who sent your condolences from far away.. I hope you will all understand that I am thankful to each and every one, even though it is difficult for me to thank everyone personally. 

I think that March 9 will remain a day that my family and I will never forget. My father was with me since the first day that I first started music when I was younger. He would be ready before me and turn the car ignition on to bring his daughter to the right place. Even now, I'm sure that he is somewhere, taking initiative first for all of us. I trust that he's watching over us from a very good place. 

Lastly, I want to thank all of those who worried for me and did your best for me by my side, and Dad! Taeyeon loves you very very much." 

Meanwhile, the release of Taeyeon's newest digital single "Happy" has been postponed until further notice. 

2020년 3월 9일 저에게 많은 축하와 위로를 해주신 모든 분들께 깊은 감사의 인사를 전하고 싶습니다. 숫자로 가늠할 수 없을 만큼의 많은 분들이 저에게 닿았고 저를 따뜻하게 안아주시고 토닥여 주셨어요. 저는 깊은 사랑과 따뜻한 위로를 안은 채 앞으로도 잘 살아가겠습니다. 먼 걸음 한 번에 달려와주신 분들, 그리고 멀리서도 정성껏 진심으로 마음 전해주신 분들.. 감사한 분들께 일일이 다 찾아뵙고 인사드리지 못하는 점 깊은 양해부탁드려요. 저를 비롯한 우리 가족들에게 3월 9일은 정말 잊지 못할 날이 될 것 같습니다. 저희 아빠는 제가 어렸을 적 음악을 시작한 첫 날 부터 함께 해 주셨어요. 먼저 나서서 차에 시동을 걸어놓으시고 딸을 위해 그렇게 움직이셨어요. 지금도 어디선가 우리 모두를 위해 먼저 움직이고 계실 거예요. 좋은 곳에서 내려다 보시며 우리를 지켜주고 계실거라 믿어요. 마지막으로 함께 걱정해주시고 최선을 다 해 주신 모든 분들께 감사드리고 아빠! 저 태연이가 정말 많이 사랑해요👨‍👧💜

Stay strong Taeyeon

Taeyeon Unnie Fighting <3 Be healthy be strong my girl <3

