Suzy voted as the number one star netizens want to go on a cherry blossom date with

Netizens have picked Suzy as the number one celebrity they would like to go on a cherry blossom date with.

As spring has made its onset, many netizens are looking forward to the blooming of the cherry blossoms around the country. Community portal site DC Inside vote held from March 22nd to March 28th asking users to vote on the celebrity they would like to go on a cherry blossom date with. Suzy was first, taking 27.4% of the votes, beating out strong contestants like A Pink's Naeun, Shin Se Kyung, Cha Eun Woo, Jung Hae In and more. 

Netizens have also said in the poll that her lovely and soft nature is what made them pick her for their vote. Actress Shin Se Kyung trailed behind with 23.6% of the vote while Cha Eun Woo received 21% in third place. 

Suzy has been busy promoting as an actor through dramas and movies. What do you think of these results? 

Naeun or Suzy...either one would be fine! ^^

