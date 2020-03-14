Supreme court rules in favor of Yoo Seung Joon in final trial involving singer's F-4 travel visa ban

On March 13, Seoul's Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of singer Yoo Seung Joon (43) in his 5-year legal battle against the Los Angeles office of the Consulate General of Korea, involving his ban from obtaining an F-4 travel visa.

As a result, the court has declared that the Los Angeles office of the Consulate General of Korea's right to prevent Yoo Seung Joon from obtaining an F-4 travel visa has been overturned. However, the recent court decision does not necessarily guarantee that Yoo Seung Joon will be able to enter South Korea yet.

Now the decision of granting Yoo Seung Joon an F-4 travel visa will fall to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in South Korea. Before granting the visa, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will consider other factors including the singer's previous travel bans, which were placed in 2002 when he renounced his Korean citizenship.

Regarding the Supreme Court's decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented, "We will be communicating directly with the Military Manpower Administration and the Ministry of Justice when it comes time to judge the plaintiff's visa application. The decision to grant him a visa will be made after proper practice of discretionary authority."

