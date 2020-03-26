Seventeen's The8 bares his artistic side in his first ever solo pictorial with 'Dazed'

Seventeen's The8 is the next member of the boy group to showcase his first ever solo pictorial, for the April issue of 'Dazed'.

Through the pictorial, The8 bared his artistic side freely with a set of unique cuts, experimenting with focus. The idol also interacts with flowers, in light of Seventeen's upcoming Japanese single release "Fallin' Flower".

During his interview, The8 said, "I want to show the fans everything that represents me down to the smallest details. If the fans can understand me and emphasize with me, then I would feel extremely proud."



Check out The8's artistic cuts below.