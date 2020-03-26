Ong Seong Wu dishes on having dry skin, being frugal, his love for coffee & more on 'Noon Song of Hope'

On March 26, solo artist/actor Ong Seong Wu appeared as a guest on MBC FM4U radio, 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope'!

Over the past weekend, Ong Seong Wu made a guest appearance on MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' with his manager, where his manager revealed that he was worried about Ong Seong Wu because he doesn't drink enough water! When DJ Kim Shin Young asked, "Did you drink water today?", Ong Seong Wu responded, "I came after filling a music show stage. I had to drink water since I danced. But where ever I go, people tell me to drink water now. I'm drinking more water after realizing how important water is (Laughter)."

Next, DJ Kim Shin Young complimented Ong Seong Wu on his skin, to which the idol remarked, "I actually usually have dry skin. On days when I don't have schedules, I'm too lazy to put on skincare products, but last night I used a mask pack before bed because I'll be greeting fans for the first time in a while."

Moving on to questions sent in from listeners, Ong Seong Wu was asked about CFs he wanted to film. The star said, "There are a lot. I want to try food or coffee CFs. I love sweet, canned coffees."

Finally, Ong Seong Wu confessed that he was on the frugal side when it comes to spending to a question about his most recent 'Flex' purchase. "I don't really spent money much. I recently ran out of air freshener so I bought some in bulk. I 'flex-ed' on 8 of them. Usually, I never go shopping, and I never guy clothes so I always just wear the same ones," he explained.

