Kim Jong Kook gets proposed to by a middle school fan in tears on 'I Can See Your Voice 7'

On the March 20 broadcast of Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice 7', one mystery singer - a female middle schooler - revealed that she came on the show to meet MC Kim Jong Kook!

Regarding her mysterious voice, the middle schooler ended up being a "bad" singer, exceeding the panelists' expectations. After exposing her "bad" voice, the middle schooler said, "Kim Jong Kook is my ideal type. I applied for this show because of Kim Jong Kook. You're so handsome."

The middle schooler then burst into tears, overjoyed at being able to talk to Kim Jong Kook at last! Despite her tears, she continued, "You're so much more handsome in person. I want to marry you," and this time, Kim Jong Kook was the one to burst into laughter.

When Kim Jong Kook was unable to respond, MC Leeteuk cut in with, "When you're old enough to get married, Kim Jong Kook will be over 50 years old."

