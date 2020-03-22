WINNER drops highlight teaser video for pre-release single 'Hold'

WINNER has dropped another teaser ahead of their comeback!

On March 22 KST, their agency YG Entertainment released a highlight teaser video for WINNER's pre-release single "Hold." In the clip, a phone flashes the name of the single before moving to a television set, close to where the 'family photo' of the WINNER members and AKMU's Suhyun is positioned.

Meanwhile, the song is scheduled to be released on March 26, while their third full album 'Remember' will be released on April 9.

Check out the teaser above!