Roh Ji Hoon opens up about losing both his parents at a young age

Singer Roh Ji Hoon opened up about losing both his parents at a young age.



On the March 24th episode of 'Wife's Taste', Roh Ji Hoon and his wife Lee Eun Hye invited the singer's family over, and they reminisced about the past. His great aunt expressed, "It would've been great if your parents were here," and his uncle added, "What still hurts me is when Roh Ji Hoon's father passed away, his mother passed away not long after. When I told him, he said, 'Mom too?' and that was really painful."



Roh Ji Hoon shared, "My father died after 2 years of fighting cancer in my second year of middle school, and my mother passed away 12 days after my father's funeral. When I was young, my older sisters gave up their schooling and saved money to get a place to live together. I lived with different relatives at different times. Still, my relatives treated me like they were my actual parents."



In related news, Roh Ji Hoon and Lee Eun Hye recently introduced their adorable son Lee Ahn on 'Wife's Taste'.



