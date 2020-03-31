Rainbow's Jisook makes her boyfriend Lee Doo Hee tear up with a gift

Rainbow's Jisook made her boyfriend Lee Doo Hee tear up with a gift.



On the March 30th episode of 'Real Love Story', the couple went off on a date, and Lee Doo Hee expressed curiosity about what Jisook brought along in the car, saying, "There's a lot of things in the backseat. It's full." Jisook responded, "I wanted to fill your belly with what I made, so I woke up at dawn to prepare what you would like to eat."



Lee Doo Hee then began tearing up and said, "You don't have to do things like this." He later said during his interview, "I'm so thankful that she did something while thinking of me. She's a person who was so far away from me. I would've been happy just holding her hand once, but more than that, I received a gift that's full of sincerity. I couldn't hold back my emotions."



In related news, Lee Doo Hee previously revealed he'd been a longtime fan of Jisook before they began dating.