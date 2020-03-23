16

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Park Kyung talks about his disappointment in how quickly people have forgotten about the sajaegi (chart manipulation) accusations he brought up

AKP STAFF

On March 23, 1theK Originals uploaded a video of Park Kyung where he answered various netizens questions.

In the video, Park Kyung talked about his disappointment in how quickly the sajaegi (chart manipulation) accusations he brought up have faded in people's minds. Back in November of 2019, Park Kyung caused a stir online by commenting on 'sajaegi' while mentioning specific names such as Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, Song Haye, etc. Then, in December, the artists that Park Kyung accused of "sajaegi" responded by filing lawsuits against Park Kyung, for false accusations and defamation of character. He was set to meet with the police for the sajaegi investigation, however, things have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

While reading a netizen comment saying how brave and cool Park Kyung was to come forward with the sajaegi accusations, Park Kyung stated: "I worked up my courage (to say what I did)... but I'm upset that the issue seems to have faded (gone away) faster than I thought it would. But I feel a lot more responsibility. So don't let it go as if it's nothing. I hope many people pay particular attention to it.

v98237 pts 46 minutes ago 2
46 minutes ago

Maybe it's just me but, whilst not forgotten about the issue, most of us are really just waiting for actual results from the lawsuits. What else do you expect random people on the internet to do for now? Unfortunately, there's a lot going on right now, so the court proceedings might take even longer than they usually do.

It's easy to claim that someone manipulated charts, but you have to produce overwhelming, undeniable evidence to thoroughly back that up (just because an artist rises up on charts and they aren't HUGE doesn't mean they did anything wrong. Yes, artists other than huge kpop groups are allowed to hit high charting).

With the witch hunts that happen to those accused of chart manipulation, I truly hope he is, without a doubt, correct because this will not only forever stain their careers but also could tarnish his - regardless of how pure his intentions are.

AnonymousInsider598 pts 36 minutes ago 0
36 minutes ago

After this is all over I’d love to see him call fans out for manipulating charts and cites on behalf of the artists and companies as well.

