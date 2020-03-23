Park Kyung talks about his disappointment in how quickly people have forgotten about the sajaegi (chart manipulation) accusations he brought up

On March 23, 1theK Originals uploaded a video of Park Kyung where he answered various netizens questions.

In the video, Park Kyung talked about his disappointment in how quickly the sajaegi (chart manipulation) accusations he brought up have faded in people's minds. Back in November of 2019, Park Kyung caused a stir online by commenting on 'sajaegi' while mentioning specific names such as Vibe, Lim Jae Hyun, Song Haye, etc. Then, in December, the artists that Park Kyung accused of "sajaegi" responded by filing lawsuits against Park Kyung, for false accusations and defamation of character. He was set to meet with the police for the sajaegi investigation, however, things have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



While reading a netizen comment saying how brave and cool Park Kyung was to come forward with the sajaegi accusations, Park Kyung stated: "I worked up my courage (to say what I did)... but I'm upset that the issue seems to have faded (gone away) faster than I thought it would. But I feel a lot more responsibility. So don't let it go as if it's nothing. I hope many people pay particular attention to it."