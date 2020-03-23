5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 40 minutes ago

'Itaewon Class' webtoon writer says he thinks he was lacking

The popular webtoon writer for the drama 'Itaewon Class' has stated his opinions after the ending of the drama.

Many netizens were disappointed with the ending of the drama, and on March 19th, webtoon writer Jo Gwang Jin took to Instagram to display his thoughts on the work, saying: "Production, the actors, everything was good. The only thing lacking was me. The one year I spent with good people. Thank you. This is time for us to part now. Let's meet again." 

Jo Kwang Jin has previously stated at the drama's opening press conference that he was busy trying to finish up the work for the deadline, and felt "a lot of regret during some parts."

'Itaewon Class' aired its' the 16th and final episode on March 21.



alexS63 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

The ending felt cut a bit short. No spoilers, but they could have done it better.

With that being said, it's still a very good drama

0

yaja-yaha229 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

It's sad because I'm sure a lot of heart went into the original webtoon but when you have deadlines, the story is bound to suffer a bit. Some liked it & that should be the take away.

