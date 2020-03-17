Comedian Kim Shin Young responds to handicapped parking controversy

Comedian Kim Shin Young has responded to her recent handicapped parking controversy.



On the latest episode of MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View', Kim Shin Young and her manager found themselves in controversy after viewers saw the celebrity's car allegedly parked in what looked to be handicapped parking at her residence. On March 17, Kim Shin Young herself took to Instagram to explain the situation.



She wrote that it had been a misunderstanding, stating, "#Omniscient Interfering View #Parking zone. Hello, this is Kim Shin Young. Many people were worried after seeing 'Omniscient Interfering View', so I'm posting a photo. Next to my car is the compact car parking area, and my vehicle is parked where it's allowed to be parked. Thank you to everyone who worried. #Celeb Five #Thank you for the interest."



Take a look at the photos below.