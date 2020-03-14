3

2

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Over 160,000 subscribers cancel 'Workman' after IlBe scandal

AKP STAFF

Subscribers are canceling 'Workman'.

Jang Sung Kyu's channel 'Workman' had recently hit 4 million subscribers. However, their most recent episode used the term 'nomu' to describe labor. The word 'nomu' is the phrase used by Ilgan Best users when they are deriding former President Roh Moo Hyun. 'Nomu' is not only the incorrect term for physical labor (it is used to describe hard office work), but the PD had the same issue when he was working for 'Running Man'.

Angry subscribers immediately canceled their subscription, and at time of writing, 'Workman' had lost over 160,000 subscribers. 

You can check out the channel here and the problematic episode here.

  1. Jang Sung Kyu
2 10,386 Share 60% Upvoted

1

ledapple_338 pts 59 minutes ago 0
59 minutes ago

overreacting as usual 🙄

Share

1

gabbsnomorehate70 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

What?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

MONSTA X
MONSTA X will be on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'
14 minutes ago   0   412
LOONA JinSoul’s Plastic Surgery
1 hour ago   4   1,434
NU
NU'EST's Ren's grandfather passes away
8 hours ago   5   2,888

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND