Over 160,000 subscribers cancel 'Workman' after IlBe scandal

Subscribers are canceling 'Workman'.

Jang Sung Kyu's channel 'Workman' had recently hit 4 million subscribers. However, their most recent episode used the term 'nomu' to describe labor. The word 'nomu' is the phrase used by Ilgan Best users when they are deriding former President Roh Moo Hyun. 'Nomu' is not only the incorrect term for physical labor (it is used to describe hard office work), but the PD had the same issue when he was working for 'Running Man'.

Angry subscribers immediately canceled their subscription, and at time of writing, 'Workman' had lost over 160,000 subscribers.

You can check out the channel here and the problematic episode here.