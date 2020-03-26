Yoo San Seul to make a comeback with a duet 'Farewell Bus Stop' feat. Song Ga In

Rookie trot singer Yoo San Seul (Yoo Jae Suk) is making a surprise comeback!

Yoo San Seul's upcoming 1.5th single "Farewell Bus Stop" will be released this March 28 at 6 PM KST, just a few hours before this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo'. Yoo San Seul's "Farewell Bus Stop" is a duet with the hottest trot star of 2020, Song Ga In, also featuring the harp by Yoorepheus (also Yoo Jae Suk).

This will mark Yoo San Seul's first comeback in approximately 3 month. Furthermore, Yoo San Seul and Song Ga In will be performing their new duet "Farewell Bus Stop" live during this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' - currently airing a 'Stay at Home Concert' series.





Check out Yoo San Seul's comeback album jacket photo, as well as some stills from this week's 'Hangout With Yoo' below!

