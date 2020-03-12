Kian84 cuts rent by 20% for building tenants in midst of coronavirus emergency

Kian84 has cut rent by 20% for his building tenants in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



According to reports, Kian84 told tenants of his building in Seokchon-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul that he would be cutting rent by 20% for the months of March and April. The webtoon writer purchased the 4-story building in November of last year, and it's currently occupied by restaurants and entertainment businesses.



In other news, Kian84 donated 10,000 masks to Daegu City Hall.



Stay tuned for updates.