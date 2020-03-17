Announcer Kim Min Ah of 'Workman' signs with SM C&C

On March 17, SM C&C revealed, "Announcer Kim Min Ah has become the newest family member of SM C&C. We will support her to the fullest so that Kim Min Ah, well-known for her unrivaled charm, will be able to shine and showcase her talents in a variety of fields."

Kim Min Ah, who debuted as a JTBC weather forecast anchor in 2016, has worked on sportscasting, interviewing, e-sports casting, and more. Recently, she's been garnering attention as Jang Sung Kyu's partner on 'Studio LuluLala' web series 'Workman'. Despite her calm and professional appearance, Kim Min Ah is known for her sharp tongue and down-to-earth personality.

Meanwhile, SM C&C is home to various entertainers such as Kang Ho Dong, Shin Dong Yup, Lee Soo Geun, Jun Hyun Moo, etc.

