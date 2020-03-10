JYPE cancels Stray Kids' upcoming Europe tour 'District 9: Unlock﻿' due to coronavirus

JYP Entertainment has announced the cancellation of Stray Kids' upcoming Europe tour, 'District 9: Unlock' due to the ongoing coronavirus emergency.



On March 10, JYPE stated, "The Stray Kids' world tour 'District 9: Unlock' in Europe, which was scheduled to take place in Madrid, Berlin, London, Brussels, Paris, and Moscow in May of 2020. It was unavoidably canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. We ask for your understanding that the decision is based on the safety of the artists and the audience. We sincerely apologize to the fans who were looking forward to the concert."

Stay tuned for updates on Stray Kids.