IU chosen the #1 star that people want to gift candy on White Day

IU and Son Ye Jin have been voted by netizens as the celebrities they want to give candy to the most on White Day.

From February 12 through March 11, online education platform Seven Edu carried out a survey titled, "The female star I want to gift candy on White Day?" After tallying up all the votes, IU placed number 1, claiming 26.3% of the votes, while Son Ye Jin claimed second place with 20.7% of the votes. TWICE's Sana (17.9%) and Suzy (8.4%) followed in 3rd and 4th respectively.

White Day is a holiday in Korean in which men use candy to profess their love for women.

Which celebrity would you give candy to on White Day?

