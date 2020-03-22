Actor dog sleeps on the job while filming drama

A Pomeranian actor dog was recently wrapped up in a 'controversy.'

On YouTube, the official channel for 'SBS TV Animal Farm' featured a videolog on the rookie actor dog Io who was apparently sleeping on the job while acting in the KBS drama 'Unasked Family'. Io stars in the drama as the youngest puppy-child 'Hwang Jenny' in a wealthy family, often seen sound asleep in the arms of his 'parents.'

According to the owner of Io, the rookie doggo is only "practicing" how to act naturally. "It's truly a 'daily lifestyle' type of acting."

Even though he is only a rookie, Io "monitors" his own performances, the owner says. "This is Io's first job ever."

When asked how he came to debut, the owner shared, "Io is super calm and has a pretty face. I think he was scouted because of his face."

She also added that this 2-year old puppy is "waiting for the next drama," as he is afraid to retire right after this debut.

It is said that the puppy films once a week, supported by many of his co-stars and staff members. The owner is also working hard, lest the dog does get too stressed!

Seeing this adorable 'controversy,' netizens commented: "Lol, not sleeping but practicing", "Wow, working so hard??", "Can't believe a rookie is sleeping on the job lol tsk tsk", "Scouted just for looks and now under fire for sleeping? aw poor thing lol", "This is too cute, I can't".

What do you think of Io's performance?