Former STYLENANDA owner Kim So Hee buys $19.5 million building

Former STYLENANDA owner Kim So Hee (36) bought an expensive 3 story building for 24.5 billion KRW (~19.5 million USD) in Myeongdong.

According to brokerage industry reports on March 18, the former CEO had bought the building back in January. The land area of the building is 208.26 square meters (2,242 square feet) and houses the popular beauty store Nature Republic, as well as foreign businesses.





Kim So Hee founded STYLENANDA in 2004, she expanded her makeup and fashion brand overseas and sold her company to L'Oreal back in 2018 for 600 billion KRW (475 million USD).