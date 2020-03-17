EXO's Kai to begin his second year as a global ambassador for Gucci

EXO's Kai is starting his second year as a global ambassador for Gucci.

Kai became the first Korean model for the Italian brand and modeled their eyewear as well as participated in their 2019 F/W campaign. He also participated in the S/S 2020 campaign. He will also be gracing the April edition of Elle Korea, sporting more Gucci products on March 20.

Kai also participates in an interview for the shoot where he talks about his experience working with Gucci, saying he was "nervous but happy" on set." Stay tuned for the release of his shoot and interview.

