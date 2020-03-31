Boom cuts rent in half for building tenants in midst of coronavirus epidemic

Boom has cut rent in half for his building tenants in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic.



On March 31, Boom joined celebrities like Lee Hyori in the current movement to help renters who are having financial difficulties through the epidemic. He's reported to have reduced rent by 50% for two months for his tenants.



One of Boom's tenants stated, "I let media outlets know because I wanted to show my grateful heart as someone who received benefits. After sending out the rent in early March, he asked how he could help us who are going through difficulties, and we told him he could reduce the amount."



Boom is currently a host on the radio show 'Boom Boom Power', tvN's 'Amazing Saturday', MBC's 'Where is My Home', JTBC's 'Money Road', SBS' 'K-Trot in Town', and more.