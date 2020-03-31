Byul sings 'There's a Person I Really Love' for 'When the Weather is Fine' OST

Byul is the voice behind "There's a Person I Really Love" for the 'When the Weather is Fine' OST.



The MV follows the romance between Mok Hae Won (played by Park Min Young) and Lim Eun Seob (Seo Kang Joon) as they first meet as students until they reunite in the town they met years later. "There's a Person I Really Love" is an acoustic ballad about someone you really love that you've waited for.



Listen to Byul's "There's a Person I Really Love" above! Have you been watching 'When the Weather is Fine'?